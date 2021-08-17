MONTREAL -- Members of the Afghan community in Montreal are extremely worried about their loved ones still in Afghanistan who are trying to flee from the Taliban.

Fahima Sultani is worried sick for friends and family back home in Afghanistan, a country she fled 20 year ago.

Her cousin ventured out of his home in Kabul Tuesday morning, but all he saw was the petrifying sight of streets lined with Taliban forces.

“It's like a nightmare. It looks like a nightmare, all the shops are closed. All you see is the Taliban around,” she told CTV News.

Sultani came to Canada after the Taliban was ousted in 2002. She visited Afghanistan in 2015, delighted to see real change, including women studying in universities.

“When I saw the girls going back to school, that happiness I cannot express,” she said.

But seeing the Taliban back in charge, she worries for the girls and women of Afghanistan. “Now, I'm not sure what's going to happen. I'm hopeless,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is working with its allies to relocate people out of Afghanistan and does not plan to recognize the Taliban as the country’s government.

Canada is also promising to resettle 20,000 refugees, but those who help refugees say there are problems with the plan.

“Somebody called me this morning. He said I sent all the papers but now the government is asking for the passport and he doesn’t have any passport. The passport office is closed so I can’t get it,” said Shah Ismatullah Habibi, director of the Association Education Transculturelle.

“These people are in difficulty. We should have a response for them.”

Meanwhile, others say a promise to help 20,000 people isn't enough.

Hamid Rahmanyar of the Maison Afghane-Canadienne blames coalition forces for leaving without a proper transition plan.

“Everyone is in danger in Afghanistan now,” he said.

“Every single Afghan asks why we went there 20 years ago, why did we put all this money from our pockets and we lost lives of Canadians and other people and now we are back [to square one]. The world is not safe.”

For those with loved ones in Afghanistan like Sultani, there's a lot of anxiety and sleepless nights.

“I’m extremely worried not just about my cousin and his family; it's thousands of people in that situation worse than that,” she said.

As of now, she doesn't know when, or if, it will get better.