HUDSON, QUE. -- Twenty-eight years ago the old CP rail station in Hudson got a new life as a theatre. Now, that theatre’s life will be extended even further as more of a community hub.

A new federal grant worth nearly $1 million will add lobby space and rehearsal rooms to the Hudson Village Theatre, as well as meeting space for the town at large.

The space will also be shared by different groups, including a film society and music festival

