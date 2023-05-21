Meet the team of bicycle paramedics pedalling to emergenices at Montreal’s airport

If you’re ever feeling faint while catching a flight, an airport paramedic can come to the rescue, though not in the way you might expect.

At Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, paramedics pedal on two wheels to respond to emergencies.

Charles Duff Murdoch is on the team of bicycle paramedics that has worked exclusively at the airport for the past five years.

Instead of an ambulance, he packs everything on his bike's panier.

“I essentially have almost everything that I would have on the ambulance, except for a few little pieces of equipment for trauma,” said Murdoch on Sunday, the start of Paramedic Services Week.

