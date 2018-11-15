

CTV Montreal





Trudeau airport has a new team that is trained and ready to help calm nervous flyers.

Thirty comfort dogs are joining the airport staff.

Called the Snuggle Squad, the dogs and their owners are moving about the airport terminal looking for passengers who may be stressed out about flying.

The trained dogs do not approach people and instead wait for passengers to contact them, so anyone who is allergic or afraid of dogs will not add another layer of stress.

Passengers who are comfortable can pet, feed and even get the Snuggle Squad to perform tricks.