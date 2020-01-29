MONTREAL -- In what it's calling a world first, Montreal-based construction company Pomerleau will be using an AI-assisted robot in an effort to improve safety and efficiency at their worksites.

The robot, nicknamed Spot, is battery-operated and will carry a 360-degree high-definition camera connected to a software platform called HoloBuilder that can help track how a project is faring in terms of adhering to quality standards, budget and timelines.

Pomerleau says Spot is also "equipped with autonomous tracking systems that enable it to identify and avoid obstacles and people, pick itself up after a fall, move in any direction, and quickly change directions. Its tracking systems make it perfect for exploring confined or dangerous areas – a way to increase safety for human workers."

Spot will first be tested out for six months at one of Pomerleau's sites in Montreal to see how effective it is, the company says, noting that it is the first general contractor in the world to employ Spot.

"We are consistently trying out new technologies, tools and ways of working that will ultimately add value to our projects and benefit our clients," Eric Lessard, Pomerleau's chief digital officer, said in a statement. "It's becoming clear that today, we must turn to technology to assist and enhance human potential.

"Our approach is to try out different technologies – like Spot – to complement and help our workers, and then leverage their talent, skills and expertise for more crucial work."