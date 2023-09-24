Montreal

    • Meet Newton, Concordia's first full-time therapy dog

    A new hire at Concordia University is getting a lot of attention.

    At just five months old, Newton the Portuguese water dog is making a big impression with students.

    It's clear the law of attraction works for him -- he's named after Isaac Newton, after all.

    As Concordia's new therapy dog, getting belly rubs is his job. In fact, Newton is the Quebec's first-ever full time therapy dog stationed in a university.

    Watch the video for the full story.

