

CTV Montreal





People who visited Carrefour Laval on Wednesday may have been exposed to the measles virus, according to Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services.

In a statement, the ministry said a person carrying the virus who is considered contagious visited the shopping centre that day. People who visited the Second Cup café near the mall’s Gate 2 or the corridor and common areas near that gate from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. could be at risk of exposure.

The ministry noted that babies under one-year-old, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who aren’t adequately vaccinated against measles are at heightened risk and should contact Info-Sante 811 to quickly receive an antibody injection before Wednesday.

Other potentially exposed people should stay on the lookout for symptoms, which may take a week to two weeks to manifest, according to the ministry.

The main symptoms of measles are severe fever and redness on the body.

Carrefour Laval employees and people who may have come in contact with the infected person elsewhere have already received treatment.