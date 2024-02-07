Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
The infection was likely contracted during a trip to Africa, according to Montreal Public Health, and the infectious period is believed to have lasted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.
Once back in Montreal, the child attended a school on Jan. 29, visited a medical clinic on Jan. 31, and went to the emergency departments of two pediatric hospitals between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
"Intervention is underway with all contacts in these environments," Public Health confirmed via email Wednesday.
No additional cases of measles have been reported in Montreal since Tuesday.
The disease is highly contagious. Symptoms usually begin with a fever, cough and runny nose, with a red rash appearing a few days in.
One dose of the measles vaccine in children between 12 or 15 months of age is estimated to be 85 to 95 per cent effective, while two doses are almost 100 per cent effective, according to Canada's official immunization guide.
Public Health did not immediately confirm whether the infected child in Montreal was vaccinated.
