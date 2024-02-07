MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says

    measles
    Share

    A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.

    The infection was likely contracted during a trip to Africa, according to Montreal Public Health, and the infectious period is believed to have lasted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.

    Once back in Montreal, the child attended a school on Jan. 29, visited a medical clinic on Jan. 31, and went to the emergency departments of two pediatric hospitals between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

    "Intervention is underway with all contacts in these environments," Public Health confirmed via email Wednesday.

    No additional cases of measles have been reported in Montreal since Tuesday.

    The disease is highly contagious. Symptoms usually begin with a fever, cough and runny nose, with a red rash appearing a few days in. 

    One dose of the measles vaccine in children between 12 or 15 months of age is estimated to be 85 to 95 per cent effective, while two doses are almost 100 per cent effective, according to Canada's official immunization guide.

    Public Health did not immediately confirm whether the infected child in Montreal was vaccinated.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News