

The Canadian Press





A new case of measles was reported in the province of Quebec and confirmed Tuesday by public health authorities.

According to the news release issued by the ministry Wednesday, the patient's case was linked to any others, and there has been no widespread breakout.

The infected person developed symptoms August 1, and a rash appeared three days later.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services lists the CIBC and RBC on Labelle Boulevard in Rosemere, and the Avril Supermarché Santé on Le Corbusier Blvd. in Laval on August 2, as locations where exposure may have been possible.

Measles symptoms are high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and general discomfort. Babies under one-year-old, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women are considered to have a higher risk of complications.

The ministry of health is reminding the public that updating vaccines is important to halt the contagious disease's spread.

Those feeling they may not be protected can contact Info-Santé at 8-1-1.