Meals on Wheels is expanding its program on the West Island to meet an ever-increasing demand.

For the first time in decades, it’s opening a brand new kitchen with the help of the city of Dollard des Ormeaux.

In fact, the organization’s new kitchen is inside DDO’s city hall.

“We have the facility, it’s not being used in the daytime – so from an operational standpoint, it just made sense,” explained Mayor Alex Bottausci.

Meals on Wheels West serves 45,000 meals a year from Lachine to Senneville.

“It’s not necessarily poverty. Certainly it is in certain instances – these are seniors that have had a stroke, they could be accountants or doctors, but they’ve lost their autonomy,” explained Lynda Barrett, Meals on Wheels’ Executive Director.

“They could have lost their spouse and just need that extra helping hand,” she added.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, an army of volunteers helps make sure anyone in need is fed.

Some people depend on the service because they’re not well enough to cook. For others, the visit from Meals on Wheels may be the only social interaction they have,

“There’s more to that than just a hot meal – it’s breaking isolation, social contact,” Barrett added.

Bottausci says the needs in DDO aren’t just emotional – poverty is also an ever-present issue.

“Yes, there’s a lot of well-to-do in the West Island – people who are well-off – but there are pockets of poverty and individuals living under the threshold,” he said.

“Quite often, they go unnoticed,” he added. “It’s nice to see there are organizations like this that bring that to light and are able to provide something to them.”

Volunteers like Valerie Gafoor think of these people every day, cooking each meal as if it was for her own family,

“It’s very important to give back and the satisfaction you get from seeing the people respond – it’s priceless,” she said.