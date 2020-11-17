MONTREAL -- McGill University has announced the new name for its men's varsity athletic teams: The McGill Redbirds.

The move by the Montreal university comes after a long-fought battle to change the name ‘Redmen’ because of its negative connotations in Indigenous communities. The initiative was led by former McGill student athlete Tomas Jirousek.



McGill University announced in April 2019 it would change the name of all its men’s varsity sports teams, doing away with the “Redmen” slur.

The name change was “the culmination of extensive consultation, debate and deliberation” according to a letter released by Fabrice Labeau, McGill University’s deputy provost of student life and learning.



The women's teams will continue to be called the McGill Martlets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.