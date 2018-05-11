

CTV Montreal





After pressure from students to act, McGill University will be appointing an independent investigator into sexual misconduct allegations.

The university is now admitting it can do better, a month after it said it already had the necessary resources in place to support victims.

Last month, about a 1,000 students walked out of class to protest how both Concordia and McGill handled recent allegations of sexual misconduct by their professors.

The university said it is taking action.

“With the discussion with students, with the student activity on this issue, particularly over the last month, we’ve really focused our directions and our concerns and efforts in a way that I think responds to what we’ve heard from the students,” said Angela Campbell, McGill University’s associate provost.

The independent investigator who will deal with sexual misconduct allegations is expected to be hired by August.

The person will have an office off-campus and will receive and investigate any allegations within a 1-to-2 month period.

“Interviews with the parties - not together - with witnesses, if there are any, and looking at other evidence that may be material. Sometimes there are cases that involve correspondence, like text messages or emails,” said Campbell.

It’s a good first step, said Connor Spencer, vice-president of the Students' Society of McGill University.

“When the topic of a special investigator was first brought to us, we made very clear to them that if they wanted to move forward with that, with student support, it would have to be an external investigator and they have committed to doing that,” said Spencer.

The society is pushing for the investigator to look into past allegations as well.

That includes the case of Mary Margaret Jones. She co-founded the student society's sexual assault centre in 1990 after she was assaulted at McGill a few years earlier.

“I feel that it’s too little and that this is purely optics. They’re doing it because there is public pressure,” she said. “They should have taken these steps a long time ago. At this point we know that sexual assault and sexual harassment are rampant on all university campuses. Why haven’t they addressed this before?”