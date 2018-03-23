

CTV Montreal





McGill University is pulling the plug on single-use bolted water.

The university announced Friday that it will phase out the sale of water bottles by May 1, 2019.

“The amount of carbon emission involved in producing these plastic bottles, transporting them, and then the waste that it generates, we felt it was the responsible thing to do,” said Francois Miller, director of sustainability at McGill University.

Miller says in order for McGill to reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, the change is necessary.

“We estimate that we sell 85,000 bottles of water every year and there are thousands more that are distributed during events, so when we phase out these water bottles, we think the impact will be significant,” he said.

Water bottles' highest impact on the environment is their carbon footprint; they are often filtered and bottled in one country and consumed in another.

“We have to bring awareness about how it’s not a better type of water. It’s the same or even worse sometimes,” said Konstantina Chalastara of the McGill Univeristy Post-Graduate Student Society.

Out of the roughly 30,000 McGill students, many have already made the transition from single to multi-use bottles.

As the bottles will be phased out, 25 more water fountains will be phased in and reusable ones will be sold at the bookstore.

“We want to make sure as we’re taking the plastic bottle away from the sales location, we want to provide for free accessible safe tap water,” said Miller.