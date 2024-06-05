McGill students end hunger strike against Israel-Hamas war

The McGill University students taking part in a hunger strike against the Israel-Hamas war have confirmed their protest has ended.

"We are no longer willing to risk our lives and bodies on hunger strike for the genocidal killing machine known as 'McGill,'" a post on social media states. "Infinite gratitude for all the love and support from everyone these past few months."

The group says the strike ended on May 6 "on the advice of medical professionals."

"While determined to achieve our goals, the sacrifices made by our hunger strikers surpass what they should have to bear for us to be heard," they wrote on social media. "The end of our hunger strike is, however, not a defeat."

The group mentions it met with McGill University officials but "they did not care about the hunger strikers, only deigning to meet with us after two of the indefinite hunger strikers were hospitalized."

"We must restrategize, refocus and continue building collective power strong enough to end the capitalist war machine that fuels the death of Palestinian people by the hour," the post states.

The end of the hunger strike comes just over a month after a McGill student was hospitalized while taking part in the cause.

"I was told to get IV fluids because I was started to get really dehydrated," Rania Amine told CTV News from her hospital bed at the time. "I was nauseous all the time. I was starting to reach those dangerous levels of starvation."

The students embarked on their strike on Feb. 19, demanding that McGill University divest from what they call its million-dollar investments with companies believed to be linked to Israel's war against Hamas.

The McGill hunger strike lasted 76 days, according to the post on social media.