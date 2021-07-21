Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
MONTREAL -- A new study of Quebec adults infected with COVID-19 who are experiencing long-term symptoms will be led by Dr. Thao Huynh, a researcher at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.
The study will assess the health of 200 participants over a one-year period.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is estimated to approach 200 million. Of these, a significant but unquantified proportion have long-term symptoms.
Dr. Huynh believes that it is, therefore, crucial to gain a thorough understanding of the extent and duration of cardiovascular, neurocognitive, gastrointestinal and urinary complications of COVID-19.
The study will be conducted with colleagues from McGill University, the University of Sherbrooke and the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal.
July 21, 2021