McGill rated highly among universities worldwide, 26th of 2,000 in academic ranking

McGill University ranks in the upper echelon of universities globally, finding itself in the top 0.2 per cent among 20,531 institutions, according to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

Only 2,000 made the final list after the organization assessed the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance.

In the 26th spot, McGill excelled in the education category at 25th, the research indicator at 45th, and in terms of faculty, 36th. The university had a lower score when it came to employability, placing 109th in the world.

Leading the global rankings in the top five on the 2023 list are Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Cambridge and Oxford.

The University of Toronto was ranked 23 of the 2,000 schools evaluated, the top school in Canada.

CWUR has been publishing academic rankings of global universities since 2012 when it started more modestly, by evaluating 100 universities before the project was expanded, its website states.

The organization describes itself as "a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes."