A facility at McGill University is now exposing the inside workings of the human body to the outside world.

The organs and bones at the Maude Abbott Medical Museum, named for one of the first women to graduate from McGill’s Faculty of Arts and a renowned expert on congenital heart disease, have been curated over the past decade, but some of the specimens are far older.

“Physicians would collect specimens from their patients and put them in jars and display them,” said museum director Rick Fraser. “Students would have to learn about disease by looking at them.”

Fraser admitted that some of the organs that McGill students learned on in centuries past were collected in unseemly ways.

“Body snatching, which was something that happened in Quebec at many hospitals and universities in the mid-1800s, including at McGill and other places, then evolved, if you want, into the current body donation programs for anatomy teaching,” he said.

The museum first opened 200 years ago but was restricted to students and faculty. For the past month, it’s been open to everyone.

While the public is getting a firsthand look at how the body works, the museum also doubles as an art exhibit, showcasing models made in the 1900s with wax and papier mache, as well as hearts made with 3D printers.

“The point of the mini exhibit is to illustrate how materials other than actual human tissue can be used for teaching,” said Fraser.