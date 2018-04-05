

CTV Montreal





Leaders in the Student Society of McGill University called for an investigation into how the university handles allegations of sexual violence against professors, saying administrators have not acted despite repeated complaints against some faculty.

In an open letter sent to Principal Suzanne Fortier, Provost Christopher Manfredi and Dean of Students Chris Buddle on Wednesday, SSMU’s president and five vice-presidents alleged several professors in the Faculty of Arts have been sexually violent against students.

“These professors continue to teach and to supervise, in some cases teaching mandatory first year courses, leaving vulnerable the students who have not yet been warned about the predatory behaviours of certain professors,” they said. “It has also been the case that student representatives over this past year have brought up these concerns multiple times to many different members of administration. It was clear that the majority of the administration who were met with knew which professors students are concerned about. And despite our expressing anxiety over the safety and well being of a particular student in one case - no action was taken.”

The SSMU officials said they want a third-party investigation conducted into how the Office of the Dean of Arts handled complaints.

“We understand that the Faculty of Arts is not the only Faculty that has a problem with professors who abuse their power, and we hope that an external investigation into Arts will set a precedent so that in the future McGill will act when they become aware of departmental issues and that above all they will begin to prioritize the safety of their students before the legal liability or reputation of the institution,” they said.

The letter does not name specific professors or define the nature of the alleged abuse.

Over 1,000 people claiming to be McGill students have digitally signed onto the letter, as have 41 student societies and clubs.

In a statement, Vice-Principal Louis Arseneault said the administration had received the SSMU letter but declined to comment on any investigations, citing privacy laws.

“Every report or complaint of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority through sexual misconduct or ‘predatory behaviour’ that contains sufficiently detailed facts is investigated,” said Arseneault. “If there are findings of sexual misconduct of any kind, appropriate measures are taken, following due process.”

McGill isn’t the first Montreal university facing allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty members. In January, two Concordia teachers were removed from their classes after several allegations by former students were made public.