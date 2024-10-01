McGill law professor union agrees to suspend strike, resume classes this week

The union representing law professors at McGill University has agreed to suspend its strike until the next meeting with an arbitrator.

The Association of McGill Professors of Law (AMPL) has been on strike since August, and on Monday, the university's administration had threatened to cancel the semester for law students if the union hadn't agreed to end its labour action by the end of the day.

On Tuesday morning, McGill Provost Chris Manfredi and AMPL president Evan Fox-Decent issued a joint statement to law students stating that the union had agreed to end the strike until the meeting on Oct. 8.

"During this period the parties will try to find a federated approach between the different professor’s unions to negotiate collective agreements with the University," according to the statement, which was shared with CTV News.

"Classes will resume no later than October 3rd."

Robert Leckey, dean of the Faculty of Law, and Associate Dean Tina Piper are expected to release more details about the agreement in the coming days.

The Canadian Press reported on Monday that the university offered to drop its legal challenge of the faculty's right to unionize if it agreed to negotiate working conditions collectively with other unions at the school.

The union, which includes more than 40 professors, had said faculty members wouldn't return to classrooms until McGill drops the judicial review. It is also demanding better pay and more involvement in the faculty's governance.

With files from The Canadian Press