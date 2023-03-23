McGill keeps top spot in Canada in world university rankings

McGill University is still the cream of the crop when it comes to higher learning in Canada, according to rankings reported Wednesday.

The annual report from QS World University Rankings rated McGill the 31st-best university in the world, with an overall score of 81.9.

Scores were calculated according to academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, and the ratio of international students and international faculty.

McGill scored best in terms of academic (93.3) and employer reputation (93.6), the latter referring to a school's production of "competent, innovative and effective graduates," according to the QS rankings website.

Scores were lower regarding the faculty-to-student ratio (68.9) and citations per faculty (59.6).

Top of its class in Canada, McGill was followed closely behind by the University of Toronto. UofT came in 34th place with an overall ranking of 81.5.

The University of British Colombia came next at 47th place, with an overall ranking of 77.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, best known as MIT, scored highest overall with a ranking of 100.