McGill Global Health Film Festival
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 10:36AM EST
Date & Time: January 23rd-25th, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Location: McIntyre Medical Building 6th Floor Atrium and Palmer Theatre
3655 Promenade Sir William Osler
Montreal, QC H3G 1Y6
For a detailed daily schedule please consult our facebook or web page
Webpage: www.mcgill.ca/globalhealth/node/2390
RSVP: www.mcgill.ca/globalhealth/node/2395
Event Flyer: attached to email
Admission: Free
Description: The McGill Global Health Film Festival is a three day event hosted by McGill Global Health Programs on January 23-25, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM each evening. During the festival we will be screening 6 global health documentaries including The Life Equation, Fire in the Blood and for the first time at McGill, Bending the Arc. The festival will feature special guests affiliated with various global health organizations including the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines (UAEM), Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Partners in Health Canada (PIH) and World Health Organization (WHO), through presentations, panel discussions and question and answer sessions following the film screenings.
Host Org: McGill Global Health Programs
Contact: Kelsey Wilcox, ghp.med@mcgill.ca
