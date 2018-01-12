McGill Global Health Film Festival:

Date & Time: January 23rd-25th, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: McIntyre Medical Building 6th Floor Atrium and Palmer Theatre

3655 Promenade Sir William Osler

Montreal, QC H3G 1Y6

Webpage: www.mcgill.ca/globalhealth/node/2390

RSVP: www.mcgill.ca/globalhealth/node/2395

Admission: Free

Description: The McGill Global Health Film Festival is a three day event hosted by McGill Global Health Programs on January 23-25, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM each evening. During the festival we will be screening 6 global health documentaries including The Life Equation, Fire in the Blood and for the first time at McGill, Bending the Arc. The festival will feature special guests affiliated with various global health organizations including the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines (UAEM), Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Partners in Health Canada (PIH) and World Health Organization (WHO), through presentations, panel discussions and question and answer sessions following the film screenings.

Host Org: McGill Global Health Programs

Contact: Kelsey Wilcox, ghp.med@mcgill.ca