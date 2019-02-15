

CTV Montreal





Montreal's public consultation office says most people like the idea of changing McGill College Ave. to be more pedestrianized, but don't want to completely eliminate vehicle traffic on the short street.

McGill College Ave. runs between the Roddick Gates of McGill University and Place Ville Marie, and is flanked on one side by the Eaton Centre, Place Montreal Trust, and multiple office towers.

It will also be the location for the downtown station of the REM.

Last year the City of Montreal proposed turning the entire length of the street into a pedestrian square free from car traffic. It then launched six weeks of public consultations.

In the wake of those consultations, the public consultation office (OPCM) has published a 94-page report indicating the public supports the idea of establishing two pedestrian spaces at each end of the street want to continue to allow cars and trucks to drive on McGill College Ave.

In all the report has 10 recommendations, including that the space must be shared by all users, be they on foot or on wheels.

The OPCM also said the changes should not be loud or garish, but be designed as a place of tranquility that could be an ideal place to take a break, without interfering with employees who need to use the space to get to and from their workplace.

Key concerns of the public

The Office said it was important to remember that the core of the city is also a place of business and international diplomacy, with prestigious lawyers' firms, banking offices, and more.

It also said that any change must keep in mind that the primary users of McGill College will be the people who work in that area and must improve their quality of life.

The report also mentions that the public was very concerned about maintaining access to parking lots at the Eaton Centre and PVM.

Many people were also concerned that the city was pushing a project without having done any studies about the impact it would have on traffic, or having come up with a precise breakdown of its cost.

The report also pointed out that many people already use the space and enjoy it in its current format, with wide sidewalks, a large median, and car traffic.

Read the full report

What must be preserved

The report listed six items that the public said must be preserved in changing McGill College. They included: