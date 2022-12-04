McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3

Montreal Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic (26) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) and Tyler Benson (16) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Montreal Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic (26) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) and Tyler Benson (16) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in

After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, watches Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi look on before a meeting in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon