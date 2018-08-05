The future of the McCord Museum is still in limbo, as the city deliberates where it will relocate.

Former mayor Denis Coderre had promised the museum a site on a parking lot near Place des Arts.

Valerie Plante, however, has pledged to build a public park on that land instead.

The Plante administration did not consult the museum before changing its mind.

"I found out by reading the paper one morning," said Suzanne Sauvage, president and CEO of the museum. "That was quite surprising."

The museum had already begun the process of moving its collection, and even commissioned a $250,000 feasibility study on the relocation.

The process is leaving donors frustrated.

"We have a donation that was pledged, a very large donation of $15 million two years ago," she said. "So the donor is getting a bit impatient."

The museum wants to move because its current site on Sherbrooke street is too small.

Currently, it can only show a tiny fraction of its collection.

It even has to turn away some donations.

"We need to double the surface we have to have additional galleries to show more of our collection," Sauvage said. "If it's large objects, we just can't accept them."

The city has proposed three other sites, but that list is confidential.

"The ball is now in the museum's court and it's analyzing the options," the city said in a statement. "Once it decides, the city will support its choice."

There is no timeline on when the museum will relocate.