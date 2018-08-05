

CTV Montreal





The McCord museum is scrambling to find a new home.

With 1.5 million objects to its name, the McCord was preparing for a move from its Sherbrooke St. location to its new space, set to be built on a parking lot.

Former Mayor Denis Coderre promised it a prime location next to Place des Arts – and the head of the museum, Suzanne Sauvage, thought it was a done deal.

But the new administration had different plans.

In June, Sauvage was reading the newspaper and came upon the news that the Plante administration announced its plans to turn the parking lot into a park – contrary to the promises of the last mayor.

“We talked with the previous administration, and they agreed to reserve the site for us,” Sauvage said. “We have a donation that was pledged – a very large donation of $15 million two years ago, so the donor is getting a bit impatient.”

The museum had already shelled out $250,000 for a feasibility study.

The city did propose three other, alternative sites, and said in a statement “the ball is now in the museum’s court and it’s analyzing the options. Once it decides, the city will support its choice.”

The museum needs to be accessible on foot, and by public transit, so it’s looking for a downtown location near Place des Arts to facilitate the visits from 250,000 patrons throughout the year.

Space is currently so tight, that only one per cent of the McCord’s collection is on display.

The other 99 per cent is languishing in storage – forcing museum administrators to turn down donations.

“If it’s large objects, we just can’t accept them,” she said.

There’s no established timeline for when the McCord could move.