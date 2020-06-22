MONTREAL -- Premier François Legault will announce a major cabinet shuffle on Monday afternoon, The Canadian Press has confirmed.

The changes – which Legault will announce at a Quebec City press conference at 2:30 p.m. – come as a surprise to observers who expected them in the fall.

Danielle McCann has lost her position as health minister to take on higher education, leaving Education Minister Jean-François Roberge responsible for elementary and high schools only.

Christian Dubé will replace McCann for health, one of the most difficult cabinet positions to manage. The current Minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, will replace Dubé at the helm of the treasury board.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette will be stepping into his dream role as the province’s new justice minister, while retaining his responsibilities as parliamentary leader.

Nadine Girault will be adopting the immigration file on top of her position as the minister for international relations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 22.

This is a developing story that will be updated.