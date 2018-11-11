

CTV Montreal





It’s still campaign season in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

On Sunday, Caroline Bourgeois was meeting voters with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante as the borough heads into a mayoral election on Dec. 16.

“There is momentum for the east of Montreal and Valerie Plante has said it many times in the last year,” the former municipal councilor said. “We have to invest in the east end of Montreal.”

Bourgeois was on Montreal’s city council from 2009 to 2013 as a member of Vision Montreal.

She was also briefly a part of the Executive Committee.

Most recently, Bourgeois served as former borough mayor Chantal Rouleau’s Chief of Staff.

After Rouleau was elected as an MNA for the CAQ in October, Plante convinced Bourgeois to join Projet Montreal.

“Before I got elected, I used to watch city council and I was always impressed by Caroline,” Plante said.

“I need Caroline to be sitting at that table having direct conversations with the government who want to invest, and we’re going to use that opportunity.”

Bourgeois said that she would attract local businesses to RDP-PAT and make public transit a top priority.

Her opponent is Ensemble Montreal’s Manuel Guedes.

He feels that Projet Montreal isn’t a fit for area residents.

“They never had an interest for east of Montreal and even less for RDP,” he said.

Guedes announced his candidacy just days ago after former candidate Theo Vecera stepped away for health reasons.

Guedes is a former borough councilor and bank manager.

He’s volunteered extensively in the community, and says that his party’s effect on the community under former mayor Denis Coderre, and borough mayor Rouleau, is already being seen.

“Look, we finally got our line 81 which now connects our borough,” he said.

“Believe it or not, we were not connected and we got extra lines added for extra service.”