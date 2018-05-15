

CTV Montreal





Mayor Valerie Plante will lead an economic mission to Japan, according to a statement released Monday.

The trip, organized jointly with Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce, will begin June 1 when a delegation from the city takes part in the inaugural flight between Montreal and Tokyo.

During the trip, the mayor will visit Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, and Kyoto.

The goal of the trip, Plante said, is to help “strengthen our exconomic, tourism, cultural, and academic exchanges with Japan.”

Companies and organizations from Montreal’s leading sectors will present and exchange ideas on a number of development topics, including artificial intelligence and sustainable mobility.

“The links between the economy of Japan and that of Quebec are numerous,” Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

“Japan, the third largest economy in the world, offers growth prospects for many of our key sectors,” he added.