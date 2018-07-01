Mayor Valerie Plante skips Canada Day festivities
Valerie Plante
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:41PM EDT
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be attending Canada Day celebrations this year.
According to her spokesperson, she has the day off.
Plante did take to Twitter to wish Montrealers a Happy Canada Day.
Bonne fête du Canada! Profitez bien du long week-end pour célébrer avec vos amis et vos proches. Et avec cette chaleur, n’oubliez pas de bien vous hydrater, surtout si vous déménagez! �� #polmtl— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 1, 2018
A spokesperson for Plante said that there would be celebrations in individual boroughs, with city councillors making appearances.
Last week, Plante made several appearances around the city at celebrations to mark St-Jean-Baptiste day.
Je participerai à diverses activités tout au long de la journée avant de me joindre au grand Défilé en fin de soirée! Au plaisir de vous y croiser! �� #polmtl— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 24, 2018