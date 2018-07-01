

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be attending Canada Day celebrations this year.

According to her spokesperson, she has the day off.

Plante did take to Twitter to wish Montrealers a Happy Canada Day.

Bonne fête du Canada! Profitez bien du long week-end pour célébrer avec vos amis et vos proches. Et avec cette chaleur, n’oubliez pas de bien vous hydrater, surtout si vous déménagez! �� #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 1, 2018

A spokesperson for Plante said that there would be celebrations in individual boroughs, with city councillors making appearances.

Last week, Plante made several appearances around the city at celebrations to mark St-Jean-Baptiste day.