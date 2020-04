MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is giving Montrealers one last chance to respect the 2-metre rule before closing the city’s parks.

The SPVM have been given the green light to ticket people gathering despite public health rules.

The @SPVM ensures an increased presence and tickets will be given to offenders who do not respect the 2m distance in Montreal parks. Last chance to respect public health rules before we close certain parks. When we take our individual responsibilities, we act for the common good. pic.twitter.com/HgoZGZ9xwJ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 1, 2020

