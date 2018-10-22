

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's determined to move forward with STM's pink line, making two annoucements about its development during a press conference Monday.

Plante told reporters at City Hall on Monday that a new office will be assembled, with a budget of $1 million, to assess the potential of the proposed transit project.

An additional advisory committee will be introduced, made up of experts,

The pink line was one of the core promises during Plante’s campaign during the municipal elections.

The billion-dollar price tag is expected to link Lachine and Montreal-North through a new metro line.

But making progress with the Quebec government, Plante says, could be more challenging over the next four years- the newly-elected CAQ government, as it stands, is not as keen about the project.

Plante, however, said she’s confident the project will move forward with this concrete measure in place.

The pink line will eventually ease congestion on the roads, she said, as well as decrease environmental impact and ease traffic on the orange line.