

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal is temporarily suspending a long-running program aimed at encouraging children to read.

The ‘Livres Dans La Rue’ program, created 35 years ago, saw animators reading and distributing books to young Montrealers, especially those in low-income areas.

Mayor Valerie Plante took to social media to address public concern about the future of the project, reassuring Montrealers that it will not be abolished completely – but revised to meet new needs.

“The ‘Livres dans la Rue’ program is a beautiful one, and it’s hard to admit that since its creation 35 years ago, it needs a new breath,” Plante wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. “We know how a book in the hands of a child can sometimes change the course of his life.”

She cited a decline in participation as a reason for the program’s suspension – from nearly 20,000 participants in 2012, to 16,746 in 2017.

She promised additional funding for the program, which she said would be relaunched shortly.

In the meantime, local libraries will be hosting similar events for children.

“As we continue this discussion, I assure you that the services offered by this program will be maintained and even subsidized to meet current needs,” Plante wrote

The Facebook post in its entirety can be read below: