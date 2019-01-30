

CTV Montreal





Faced with mounting criticism about the state of snow clearing and removal in Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante has sent a letter to all boroughs telling them to do a better job.

In her letter Plante points out that snow removal isn't just esthetic -- it's an essential service provided by the city to ensure the streets and sidewalks are safe for citizens.

"My expectations are very high and I will not accept, under any circumstances, that the job is not done well because the people of Montreal are expecting, with good reason, to receive high-quality, faultless services throughout the city," wrote Plante.

Montreal launched another snow removal operation late Wednesday, saying that not only should snow be removed but the thick layers of ice on sidewalks should also be dealt with.

Urgences Santé has had to deal with an extremely high number of people slipping on ice and injuring themselves in the past week, and countless citizens have complained about ice-coated sidewalks, including near metro stations and other areas that are supposed to be a top priority for safe sidewalks.

Over the past week and a half Montreal about 50 cm of snow and 30 mm of rain have fallen.

There is no snow in the forecast until Sunday, and even then only a light dusting is expected.

Complaints fielded by boroughs

Craig Sauvé, a councillor for the Southwest borough, said people who are unhappy with how snow removal is being handled in their neighbourhood should contact officials.

"It is the borough's responsibility to do the operation so citizens, if they have a complaint they send to 3-1-1 and it goes to the borough. It doesn't come to Valerie Plante's office because that is not her role in terms of the Charter of Montreal," said Sauvé.

He pointed out that Plante is aware of the large number of complaints about snow and ice removal.

"She says look, I've heard the citizens of Montreal. They're worried. And I want to make sure there's quality snow removal and ice removal immediately because that's the main business of a city," said Sauvé.