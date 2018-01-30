

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is on the defensive about sidewalk clearing.

A week after the city was hit with an ice storm, many are still complaining about unsafe sidewalks.

Speaking to the media Tuesday night, Plante said the city is doing a good job clearing the snow but admitted things have not gone as smoothly with salting walkways and general ice clearing.

Hospitals have shown an increase in fractures:

Royal Victoria Hospital saw 25 fractures due to ice on Jan. 22, compared to 8 cases on Jan. 8

Montreal General Hospital saw 72 fractures due to ice on Jan. 22, compared to 38 cases on Jan. 8

On Wednesday, Plante’s administration is set to detail her spending priorities for the next three years, including street cleaning and snow removal.

Her administration has already announced $6 million extra for sidewalk clearing for 2018 alone.

Plante said she has confidence in director of city servies Jean-Francois Parenteau, but that every borough has to do a better job.

“Everything related to securing sidewalks, which is a responsibility of every borough. What we've been saying to boroughs is put as much salt as possible, so it's safer. At this point the security of citizens is very important and I'm asking all boroughs to continue putting a lot of effort on that front,” she said.

The news comes as the city is at odds with the borough of Anjou for its rogue snow clearing operation.

The borough's mayor Luis Miranda decided to go ahead with snow removal, arguing it was imperative to remove the slush and snow before it froze solid.

On Saturday, Parenteau admitted he made a mistake by thinking last week's thaw would take care of the ice.

Despite the admission, the city of Montreal is threatening to fine the borough of Anjou $500,000 for clearing snow without permission.