Looks like the landmark rainbow canopy above Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street is here to stay for another year.

Mayor Valerie Plante and Claude Cormier - who designed the ubiquitous installation in the Gay Village - met Friday afternoon to discuss its future.

The city had previously announced that the balls' eight-year tenure would come to an end after this summer, and Montrealers had mixed feelings about the idea.

After Friday's meeting, a spokesperson for the Mayor confirmed in an email that the two parties decided to keep the installation in place for 2019.

Cormier was reportedly moved by Montrealers' outpouring of support for the project.

After 2019, a new project will reportedly take its place, and lend a "new image" to the Gay Village, the email reads.