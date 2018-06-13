

CTV Montreal





The man who killed Darius Brown in November 2016 has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for youth.

Brown was 17-years-old when he was stabbed in the back outside an apartment building at the corner of Westhaven and Westminster in Cote Saint-Luc.

The convicted man turned 18 less than one month after the killing, and last November he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Crown repeatedly tried to have the youth tried as an adult, then to have him charged as an adult, but the judge rejected those requests.

Instead the criminal received the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter: two years in a youth detention centre, following by one year under strict supervision.

This is in addition to the 19 months he has been in detention since his arrest the day after Brown's death.

In determining his sentence the judge said she considered the circumstances and severity of the killing, reports from social workers and teachers since the young man's arrest, and his risk of reoffending.

The judge said she does hope the man will be able to rejoin society in a productive fashion after he serves his time.

However Brown's mother, who was in the court for the verdict, was disappointed.

She said that the judge did not take enough of her pain and suffering into account in determining the sentence.

At the time of the killing police told media that Brown died after a fall that occurred while he was attempting to rob a 19-year-old woman, but it turned out that a witness may have lied to officers.

The witness who told police the story was charged with three counts of obstruction, and one charge of being an accessory after the fact.