Maxime Bernier intends to participate in the demonstration of truckers who, according to him, are victims, like all non-vaccinated people, of discriminatory authoritarian measures that must end.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, the leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC) launched a full-throated charge against the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government and the provincial governments, accusing them of violating the rights of Canadians with health measures that are the exception, while European countries and American states are lifting their restrictions.

He said that unvaccinated cross-border truckers are safe and should be able to continue their work unhindered at the border. He also condemned similar measures imposed by U.S. authorities at the border, accusing the prime minister of "colluding" with President Joe Biden.

Taking the opportunity to indulge in a purely political exercise, Maxime Bernier congratulated Conservative MPs Candice Bergen and Pierre Poilièvre for their support of the truckers, inviting them to join his party, believing that the Conservative Party and its leader, Erin O'Toole, have become "morally and intellectually corrupt."

He also demanded that the federal government remove the vaccination requirement for public servants and employees of federally regulated companies, rehire all those laid off for this reason, and require severance pay and access to employment insurance for those who choose not to return to work.

He also called for the lifting of the ban on unvaccinated people travelling by plane, train or boat, seeing it as an infringement of their constitutional rights.

Finally, he called on Ottawa to stop financially supporting provinces that are hurting their economies by imposing excessive health measures. Bernier believes that the provinces should be responsible for the costs of their choices.

The leader of the People's Party disassociated himself from the comments of some participants in the truckers' convoy who are calling for violence and from organizers who say they want the current government to be replaced by a committee made up of senators and the governor general. He reminded the audience that democracy must be the basis for changes in government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 28, 2022.