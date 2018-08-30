Featured Video
Max Pacioretty's agent denies the Canadiens captain has requested a trade
Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty speaks to reporters during an end of season news conference in Brossard, Que., Monday, April 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 4:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 4:35PM EDT
Max Pacioretty's agent has denied a report saying his client has asked to be traded.
Agent Allan Walsh said Tuesday on his verified account on Twitter that the Canadiens captain has repeatedly expressed his wish to stay in Montreal.
A report on Radio-Canada said three reliable sources confirmed that Pacioretty asked out of Montreal several times. It said he first requested a trade in 2013-14, two years before he was named captain.
"Max Pacioretty has stated repeatedly that he loves Montreal and wants to remain in Montreal," said Walsh. "To this date, he's never received any offer from Montreal. You can have 3 sources or 10 sources, how many times does Max have to state that he wants to remain in Montreal long term?"
In another Tweet, Walsh said: "Obvious these 'sources' are coming from the club. Max will always take the high road and repeats again, he is ready to sign an extension with Montreal TODAY. It was Montreal that traded Max to LA at the draft and it was a DONE DEAL subject to Max signing an extension with LA."
There were reports in June that a deal to send Pacioretty to the Los Angeles Kings fell through when the two sides did not agree on a contract.
