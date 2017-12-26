Mattress fire uproots two families from Ahuntsic duplex
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 11:15AM EST
Two Montreal families were forced out of their homes on Christmas Eve by a fire that devastated a duplex in Ahuntsic, just north of the city.
The flames erupted shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the building on Vianney Avenue in Ahuntsic.
Montreal firefighters are exploring the possibility that a fire was accidentally set by a cigarette, or "smoking article," on a mattress.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
More to come.