Matilda the Musical
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 1:11PM EDT
Matilda
Big Top Tent Tour played out in the Chateauguay Valley countryside at 4 locations:
Huntingdon - Grove Hall Park, 165 rue Chateauguay, Huntingdon, Que.
Friday, July 12 at 7 pm
Saturday, July 13 at 2 pm and 7 pm
Rockburn - Rennie's Farm, 1743 1st Concession, Rockburn, Que.
Friday, July 19 at 7 pm
Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm and 7 pm
St-Anicet - 1560 rue St-Anicet, St-Anicet, Que.
Friday, July 26 at 7 pm
Saturday, July 27 at 2 pm and 7 pm
Franklin - Brook's Farm, 3205 chemin Covey Hill, Franklin, Que.
Friday, August 2 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 3 at 2 pm and 7 pm
Matilda The Musical is based on the book by Raold Dahl who also wrote Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It is a poignant theatrical comedy for all ages and is being performed through the not-for profit Rural Arts Project-Projet des Arts Rural with a huge cast beneath a big tent under the stars.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and under.
Info and tickets: 514-791-5100 and 450-374-1672 or www.grovehall.ca
