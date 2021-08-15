MONTREAL -- The Stanley Cup stopped in Montreal North on Sunday morning as the Island of Montreal continues to celebrate players from the region who won the cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dozens of local youth and hockey fans took the opportunity to meet TLightning right winger Mathieu Joseph, who is a native of the borough.

The two-time champion and iconic National Hockey League (NHL) championship trophy will be at Fleury Arena as part of a tour on Quebec soil. Access to the arena is restricted to those with an invitation due to health restrictions.

Mathieu did not play in the playoffs in 2020, but played six playoff games for the Lightning this year including four games in the final against the Montreal Canadiens where he picked up two assists.

It is the second stop on the Island of Montreal this week after Alex Killorn brought the cup to Beaconsfield on Friday. Centre Yanni Gourde, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft after winning the cup with the Lightning, will visit his hometown of Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage next.

Those who attended Sunday had the chance to to take pics and pose with the 24-year-old Joseph, who spoke about his experience in the NHL.

Montreal North's city hall organized the event that brought out borough mayor Christine Black, and the president of the Montreal North Minor Hockey Organization, Kevin Riopel.