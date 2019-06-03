

The Canadian Press





Users of the Matane-Baie-Comeau-Godbout ferry crossing will have to find another way to get across the St. Lawrence River until at least Tuesday afternoon, as all crossings have been cancelled.

The Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) said it is halting operations due to unfavourable sailing conditions because of high waves.

Crossings scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

The NM Félix-Antoine-Savard ship began offering summer ferry crossings as of June 1, and has a capacity of 70 vehicles and 376 passengers. A new ferry, the NM Saaremaa, will not be operational until the end of the month or early July.

On May 28, the STQ announced that work on Godbout's boarding ramp would ensure that, until next Wednesday, all planned trips to and from Godbout would be redirected to Baie-Comeau.

Passengers who cross on the Matane-Baie-Comeau-Godbout line have had to deal with multiple service interruptions this year because of mechanical problems with the NM F.-A.-Gauthier, a three-year-old Italian ship purchased last December for $175 million. The suspension of ferry service forced drivers to take an 800-kilometre detour.

The STQ then purchased an older ferry, the $2.1-million NM Apollo, which sailed for only 21 days before being permanently removed from service due to major structural problems.