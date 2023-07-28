Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal

A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.

The break occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the Bélanger Street and 17th Avenue intersection, according to the Montreal fire department (SIM).

Montreal police (SPVM) say roads are inaccessible between Bélanger and Jean-Talon Streets and between 15th and 20th Avenues.

Power was knocked out for much of the area. As of around 8 a.m., more than 7,000 Hydro-Québec customers in Montreal were without electricity.

A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel borough flooded streets on July 28, 2023. (CTV News)

Mayor Valérie Plante addressed the situation on Twitter Friday morning, stating that crews are on the ground.

She said the St-Michel arena will be opened for the next few hours to "welcome those who need support."

"Our teams are on site to plug the leak, repair the pipe and ensure safety. Please avoid the area. My thoughts go out to the citizens of the affected sector," she wrote.

Un bris d’aqueduc majeur s’est déclaré à l’intersection de la rue Bélanger et de la 17e avenue. Nos équipes sont sur place pour colmater la fuite, réparer la conduite et assurer la sécurité. Merci d’éviter le secteur.



Mes pensées vont aux citoyennes et citoyens du secteur… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 28, 2023

City buses were deployed to the area to assist with the evacuations.



Cars in St-Michel ended up in a sinkhole after a massive water main burst in the neighbourhood. (images: Luca Caruso-Moro / CTV News Montreal)



