

CTV Montreal





A massive sinkhole has opened up on the corner of Viger Ave. and St. Laurent Blvd. in Chinatown.

Unlike other sinkholes, this one didn’t leave a gaping hole in the ground.

However, it did swallow nearly an entire traffic light.

A City of Montreal spokesperson said that the sinkhole was likely caused by a neighbouring condo development.

St. Laurent Boulevard is closed between Viger Avenue and De La Gauchetiere Street.

“What’s happening on St. Laurent is the responsibility of the private entrepreneur,” said Philippe Sabourin. “The City of Montreal will make sure the cost of construction,,,will be paid by the private entrepreneur. At this point, that’s not our main concern. Our main concern is to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

The city isn’t sure when the road will reopen but says that the private entrepreneur is being cooperative.