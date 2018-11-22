

CTV Montreal





Well-known Montreal developers are planning to build two residential towers, each more than 50 stories high, in the heart of downtown Montreal.

It is proposing to build the towers on the footprint left by the demolition of the Spectrum, on Ste. Catherine St. between Bleury and Jeanne Mance, in the middle of the Place des Festivals.

One tower will have 53 floors, while the second will have 51, with room for 1000 condominiums and 500 apartments for rent.

The 25th floors of the towers will be joined by a walkway where residents will be able to watch events taking place in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Construction on the $700 million project is slated to begin in one year, at the end of 2019.

The base of the towers will be a large commercial section that will include a movie theatre, music studios, and other spaces for artistic workshops.

Devimco is the lead company is this project, in conjunction with the FTQ real estate fund and Fiera Properties.

The companies are also donating $100,000 to youth foundations so that 1,250 children will be able to take art classes over the next several years.

Devimco is also responsible for the multi-tower project being built on the site of the former Montreal Children's Hospital.