Massachusetts to continue talks with Hyrdo-Quebec for Northern Pass project
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building Thursday, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. The government owned utility announced a net result for 2014 of $3.38 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 8:09AM EST
Despite a rejection in New Hampshire, Massachusetts will continue negotiations on a conditional basis with Hydro-Quebec and its American partner Eversource for the Northern Pass project.
Hydro-Quebec is counting on the Northern Pass to supply Massachusetts for 20 years, starting in 2020, as part of a historic contract signed with the state in January.
It is estimated that the Crown corporation could pocket $10 billion in revenue if an agreement is reached.
The project was rejected by the New Hampshire Site Review Board, which refused to grant a licence essential to Northern Pass's completion in the state.
The Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs says talks on the project could end by March 27.
In the meantime, conditional negotiations may be conducted for another project, the New England Clean Energy Connect, which would be carried out by Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power.
Latest Montreal News
- Mayor Valerie Plante announces revamp of children's literacy program
- Denis Villeneuve leads BAFTA nominations for "Blade Runner 2049"
- Kim Boutin wins second bronze medal in short-track speedskating
- Salary discussions underway as Bloc Quebecois delegates gather in Drummondville
- Montreal police to take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics