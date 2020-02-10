MONTREAL -- Trains running on exo's Candiac commuter train line have been cancelled Monday morning due to "a track obstruction."

The company states a protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline will disrupt service for "an undetermined period of time."

[INTERRUPTION DE SERVICE]⚠️ Le service de train sur la ligne exo4 Candiac est interrompu pour une durée indeterminée en raison de manifestations contre le projet de gazoduc Coastal Gaslink. Info-perturbation : https://t.co/uFpTNBao84 #exoinfo — exo4 Candiac (@exo4_CA) February 10, 2020

The network is advising commuters that alternative services have been arranged via the Réseau de transport métropolitain bus company.

"Some 30 buses will be deployed from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to transport customers to the Mansfield terminal," exo stated. "The journey time will be 25 to 55 minutes, depending on the departure time."

The lines that have been cancelled, from Gare Candiac to Lucien l'Allier, include the:

6:37 a.m.

6:57 a.m.

7:28 a.m.

8 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

8:50 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

All trains travelling to stations in between those two locations have also been cancelled.

Anyone looking for information is asked to call 514-281-2595.

More to come.