MONTREAL -- Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is hinting masks could soon be made mandatory in the classroom for both elementary and high school students.

The announcement is expected to be made Tuesday at 1 p.m., following a meeting Monday between the minister and Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The education ministry says it is waiting on certain directives from public health, including whether mask should be mandatory in classrooms and how to handle potential outbreaks.

This comes after both parents and school staff expressed concerns due to the recent rise in COVID-19 numbers because of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Sunday, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) said it was considering making masks mandatory in classrooms from grades 1 and up starting Sept. 1.

This, despite Roberge announcing earlier this month that students would only be required to wear masks in common areas.

According to the EMSB, this caused a “tremendous amount of anxiety” among parent groups, prompting the school board to consider creating its own rules.

“The Delta variant and the fact that elementary school children cannot get vaccinated yet has everyone worried,” said EMSB Chair Joe Ortona. “The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over."