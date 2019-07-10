Featured Video
Mascouche police search for hit and run driver who injured girl
Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:33AM EDT
Police in Mascouche are looking for the driver of a white sedan who hit a girl riding a scooter.
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Pincourt Rd. and Garden Ave. and the driver of the car fled the scene.
A witness said that the driver of the scooter, a teenager about 14 or 15 years old, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It was determined that she had broken her leg.
Police said overnight they are looking for a white four-door sedan with a smashed side mirror.
With a file from Cosmo Santamaria
Latest Montreal News
- Concordia killer Valery Fabrikant declared vexatious litigant
- Mascouche police search for hit and run driver who injured girl
- EMSB readies for lengthy legal battle as it prepares school transfers
- Montreal day camp counsellor fired for alleged sexual misconduct toward young girl
- Montreal fire forces evacuation of apartments