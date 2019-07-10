

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Police in Mascouche are looking for the driver of a white sedan who hit a girl riding a scooter.

The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Pincourt Rd. and Garden Ave. and the driver of the car fled the scene.

A witness said that the driver of the scooter, a teenager about 14 or 15 years old, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was determined that she had broken her leg.

Police said overnight they are looking for a white four-door sedan with a smashed side mirror.

With a file from Cosmo Santamaria