QUEBEC CITY -- Regardless of the findings of the upcoming investigation, Quebec MNA Marie Montpetit no longer has a place in the province's Liberal Party.

The split between the party and Montpetit, who until until recently one of the stars of the official opposition, is final.

Party leader Dominique Anglade made that clear Tuesday morning, the day after the MNA for Maurice-Richard, who is being investigated following allegations of psychological harassment, was expelled from the Liberal caucus.

The MNA and former culture minister, who now sits as an independent, is not expected to return to the Liberal caucus by the end of her mandate, nor would she run under the party's banner in the October 2022 election, even if the allegations against her prove to be false.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.